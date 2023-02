Millenium Insurance Readies Stock Market Listing For End-February 2023

Millenium Insurance Readies Stock Market Listing For End-February 2023. Insurance-reinsurance brokerage Millenium Insurance Broker (MIB), a company majority held by mobility network Autonom Services, with bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is getting ready to list its shares on the local capital market at the end of February 2023, according to market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]