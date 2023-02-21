Libra Internet Bank And Prima Development Group Sign EUR16.8M Funding Agreement

Libra Internet Bank and Oradea-based real estate developer Prima Development Group have concluded a financing agreement worth EUR16.8 million for the construction of Phase 1 of the PRIMA Vista project located in the northern part of capital city Bucharest, in the vicinity of the most important (...)