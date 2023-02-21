Study: Romanians would rather borrow money from family or friends than banks
Almost half of Romanians (47%) would prefer to borrow money from family or friends if needed, while only 29% would turn to bank loans, according to a recent study by Reveal Marketing Research. 11% would use a shopping card if they needed a sum of money, and 3% would turn to non-banking (...)
