AirBaltic to resume flights between Bucharest and Riga

Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic is to operate regular flights between Bucharest and Riga beginning May 1st. The airline will offer three weekly flights from Riga to Bucharest, operated with Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Bucharest is one of the 18 routes the company announced for its 2023 summer