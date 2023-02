App showcases tourist sites in Romania’s Buzău county

App showcases tourist sites in Romania’s Buzău county. Buzău County Council will launch the app Descopera Buzaul (Discover Buzău), aimed at showcasing the tourist sites in the region, at the upcoming Tourism Fair of Romania, which takes place between February 23rd and February 26th. The app, available in the Play Store and App Store, presents the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]