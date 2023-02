Nexxon Targets RON211M Turnover In 2023

Nexxon Targets RON211M Turnover In 2023. Tire and inner tube distributor Nexxon, headquartered in Targu Secuiesc (Covasna County), expects a turnover of RON211 million (almost EUR43 million) in 2023, flat on the year, as per company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]