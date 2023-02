Analysis: Online Stores In Romania Report 12.5% More Transactions, 22% Higher Sales Value For 2022

Analysis: Online Stores In Romania Report 12.5% More Transactions, 22% Higher Sales Value For 2022. Online stores in Romania saw a 12.5% increase in the number of orders placed by buyers and a 22% advance in sales value in 2022 compared to 2021, as per an analysis by MerchantPro – the Saas solution platform for e-commerce. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]