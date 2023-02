bpv Grigorescu Stefanica Advised Local Software Firm INCRYS On Acquisition Of IT Services Firm USOURCE

Law firm bpv Grigorescu Stefanica advised Bucharest-based software and infrastructure company INCRYS on acquiring USOURCE, an IT services company based in Cluj-Napoca.