DPD Romania's 2022 Turnover Grows 8% YoY To EUR71M

DPD Romania's 2022 Turnover Grows 8% YoY To EUR71M. Parcel delivery company DPD Romania, one of the largest courier services companies in Romania, had a turnover of EUR71 million in 2022, up 8% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]