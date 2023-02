Entrepreneur Eduard Burghelia, Who Created Confidas.ro, Sells Business To Termene.ro

Entrepreneur Eduard Burghelia, Who Created Confidas.ro, Sells Business To Termene.ro. Eduard Burghelia, the entrepreneur who created Confidas.ro, a platform that analyses the financial risk of companies, has sold the business to a similar platform called Termene.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]