Liberty Galati To Restart Blast Furnace No. 5 In Mid-March. Liberty Galati announced on Tuesday (Feb 21) that it would restart Blast Furnace No. 5 in mid-March 2023 against the backdrop of market recovery in Europe supported by improvements in input costs and pricing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]