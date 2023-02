System Innovation Romania’s 2022 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR2M

System Innovation Romania’s 2022 Turnover Up 20% YoY To Over EUR2M. Romanian company System Innovation Romania, an integrator of end-to-end business software solutions, has overshot the EUR2 million turnover mark at the end of 2022, up nearly 20% from 2021, company reps said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]