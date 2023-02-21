Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds’ Assets Hit All-Time High At RON100.2B In Jan 2023

Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds’ Assets Hit All-Time High At RON100.2B In Jan 2023. The private pension funds operating on the mandatory segment in Romania (Pillar II) reported record assets of RON100.2 billion in January 2022, being the first time Pillar II funds have overshot the RON100 billion asset mark, as per data released by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority, or (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]