Superbet Appoints Hans-Holger Albrecht As Chairman Of Board Of Directors. Romanian sports betting group Superbet, founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic, has appointed Hans-Holger Albrecht to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective February 28, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]