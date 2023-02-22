Proleasing Motors Ends 2022 With RON293M Revenue, Up 8.5% YoY

Proleasing Motors Ends 2022 With RON293M Revenue, Up 8.5% YoY. Proleasing Motors, authorized dealer for the BMW, Ford and Hyundai brands, ended 2022 with revenue of RON293 million, up 8.5% year-over-year, and operating profit of RON25 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]