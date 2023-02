Car Battery Maker Rombat Budgets EUR10M Investments in 2023

Car Battery Maker Rombat Budgets EUR10M Investments in 2023. Car battery manufacturer Rombat in Bistrita, controlled by the South African group Metair, will allocate EUR10 million for investments this year, mainly for the installation of a semi-automatic line for the production of heavy duty EFB batteries and the construction of two photovoltaic (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]