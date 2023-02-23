Romania seeks to keep the Transfăgărășan road open for longer periods

Romania seeks to keep the Transfăgărășan road open for longer periods. Romanian state road company CNAIR announced market consultations regarding modernization works at Transfăgărășan (DN 7C), Romania's famous road over the Carpathian mountains that is closed for the most part of the year because of the heavy snow in the area. The world-famous road could thus finally (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]