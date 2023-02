Romanian President tones down heated debate on Bystroye canal

Romanian President tones down heated debate on Bystroye canal. President Klaus Iohannis accused Romanian politicians of using the scandal prompted by Ukraine dragging the Bystroye canal in the Danube Delta for petty political interest while failing to respond to Ukraine's calls for dialogue on the topic. President Iohannis thus echoed a response from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]