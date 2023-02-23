Romanian river transport company TTS to take over port operator for EUR 22 mln

Romanian river transport company TTS to take over port operator for EUR 22 mln. The river carrier Transport Trade Services (BVB: TTS) announced on February 17 in a note to investors that it plans to buy an unidentified port operator for the sum of EUR 21.8 million, with the payment to be made in a single instalment at the conclusion of the contract. The target company is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]