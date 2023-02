Colliers: Number of Housing Units Sold in Bucharest in 2022 Up 11% from 2021

Colliers: Number of Housing Units Sold in Bucharest in 2022 Up 11% from 2021. The number of housing units sold in Bucharest last year rose by 11% in 2022 from 2021, but the falling affordability and the restrictive interest rates whetted Romanians’ appetite for rents, reveals a Colliers survey. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]