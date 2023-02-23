Raiffeisen Bank Ends 2022 with RON3.2B Revenues, Up 22%, RON2.1B Net Profit, Up 56% from 2021

Raiffeisen Bank Ends 2022 with RON3.2B Revenues, Up 22%, RON2.1B Net Profit, Up 56% from 2021. Raiffeisen Bank in 2022 posted RON3.2 billion revenues, up 22%, and RON1.2 billion net profit, 56% higher than the 2021 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]