(P) Deutsche Schule Bukarest (DSBU) opens its doors on March 3 - Parents can attend classes, meet teachers and visit the whole campus



(P) Deutsche Schule Bukarest (DSBU) opens its doors on March 3 - Parents can attend classes, meet teachers and visit the whole campus.

Spring brings newness and freshness and with it opens doors. The German School in Bucharest is organizing an Open Doors Day on a Friday, 3 March, and welcomes parents with open arms even to their classes. In this way they can authentically feel the teaching style of the teachers, the energy of (...)