The job matching app nPloy expands into the Romanian market following a €2 million investment round

The job matching app nPloy expands into the Romanian market following a €2 million investment round. The ‘Tinder for Jobs’ Is Entering Romania In 2023 the platform aims to attract more than 150,000 new users. Also known as “Tinder for Jobs”, the revolutionary platform uses an AI-powered algorithm and a dating app model to connect employers with candidates. The Bulgarian online job search start-up (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]