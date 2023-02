Italian film festival returns to Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara

Italian film festival returns to Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara. The second edition of Visuali Italiane – New Italian Cinema in Romania, an event dedicated to Italian cinema, will take place this spring in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara. In Bucharest, the event is held between March 6th and March 12th at the Peasant Museum Cinema; in Cluj between March (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]