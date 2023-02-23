French Film Festival to take place in Bucharest, 12 other cities in the country



The 27th edition of the French Film Festival in Romania is to take place between March 15th and March 26th in Bucharest and 12 other cities in the country, namely Cluj-Napoca, Timişoara, Iaşi, Arad, Braşov, Brăila, Constanţa, Craiova, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Suceava and Târgu Mureş. The theme of (...)