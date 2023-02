Romania responsible for 3.5% of CO2 produced in the EU in Q3 of 2022



Romania ranks in the middle of the pack of EU countries which produced the most carbon emissions since the start of the war in Ukraine. The country produced 3.5% of the carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by EU countries in the third quarter of 2022. According to Eurostat, in the third (...)