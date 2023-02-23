President Iohannis welcomes visiting Moldovan President Maia Sandu at Cotroceni Palace

President Iohannis welcomes visiting Moldovan President Maia Sandu at Cotroceni Palace. President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu, on a working visit to Bucharest, was welcomed on Thursday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis. According to the Presidential Administration, the political consultations between presidents Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu are part (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]