Three ships wait for approval to make measurements on Bystroe Canal

Three ships wait for approval to make measurements on Bystroe Canal. Three ships of the River Administration of the Lower Danube Galati (AFDJ) are waiting for approval to carry out measurements on the Bystroe Canal, the minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Thursday. “We are ready! Three ships of the AFDJ Galati – endowed with equipment for (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]