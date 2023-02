Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Co-opts Alex Slujitoru In Team Of Partners To Lead Tax Litigation Practice

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Co-opts Alex Slujitoru In Team Of Partners To Lead Tax Litigation Practice. Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal co-opts in the team of partners Alex Slujitoru, a lawyer with over 15 years of experience, to lead the tax litigation practice. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]