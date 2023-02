PwC: Electric Vehicle Sales Up 28% In 2022 On Main European Markets

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) on the top five European markets (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK) grew by 28% in 2022 versus 2021, as per an analysis by Strategy&, the Global Strategy Department of PwC.