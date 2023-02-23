RO president reiterates support for Moldova, condemns any attempts at destabilizing the country

RO president reiterates support for Moldova, condemns any attempts at destabilizing the country. Romania firmly condemns any attempts at destabilizing Moldova and will continue to support the respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, president Klaus Iohannis said at a joint press conference with Moldova's president Maia Sandu. Iohannis welcomed Sandu for an official (...)