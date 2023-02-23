AROBS Engineering represents Romania in mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit

AROBS Engineering represents Romania in mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit. AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, represents Romania at the ClearSpace-1 consortium for a pioneering mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit. ClearSpace is an in-orbit services (IOS) company created (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]