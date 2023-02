OMV Petrom Extends Christina Verchere's CEO Mandate Until April 16, 2027.

OMV Petrom Extends Christina Verchere's CEO Mandate Until April 16, 2027.. The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom decided in its meeting of Feb 23 to extend the mandate of the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Christina Verchere, by four more years, until April 16, 2027, as per a press statement sent to Ziarul Financiar (ZF).