Mazars: Romania M&A Market Up 17% in Volume in 2022

Mazars: Romania M&A Market Up 17% in Volume in 2022. The M&A market in Romania did well in 2022, with a 17% increase in the volume of reported deals (76 deals), while the reported value decreased to EUR1.4 billion from EUR2.7 billion in 2021, a report by international audit and advisory firm Mazars (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]