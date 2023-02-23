|
Telekom Romania Mobile Ends 2022 With Total Revenue Of EUR306.4M, Down 2.9% YoY
Feb 23, 2023
Telekom Romania Mobile Ends 2022 With Total Revenue Of EUR306.4M, Down 2.9% YoY.
Telekom Romania Mobile on Thursday (Feb 23) said it ended 2022 with total revenue of EUR306.4 million, down 2.9% from 2021.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Romanian SocDem leader argues for higher capital taxation
Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies likely to take over as prime minister in May under the ruling coalition protocol, argued that "such a low" capital taxation can no longer continue in Romania and assured that an amendment in this regard (...)
Romania's FMCG sales up 1.8% YoY in volume terms last year
In 2022 FMCG retail sales increased in Romania by +15.8% in value terms, according to data from Retail Audit NielsenIQ quoted by Economica.net. The average inflation was 13.7% YoY. Although Romania ranks only seventh by the FMCG sales growth rate in value terms at par with Poland, it is one of (...)
Apartment market in Romania to cool down in 2023 amid rising prices, interest rates
The year 2022 ended with an 11% increase in the number of apartment transactions in Bucharest, compared to the previous year, according to a recent Colliers report. Furthermore, the authorized area of residential projects increased by 21%, exceeding 2 million square meters – the equivalent of (...)
OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere gets another 4-year mandate
Christine Verchere, who in 2018 replaced Mariana Gheorghe as the head of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, received a new CEO mandate, valid until April 16, 2027. Alina Popa, the financial director of Petrom, also received an extension of her mandate, (...)
Hidroelectrica IPO likely in May-June, board member says
Romania’s state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica will carry out the IPO at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) either in the first part of May or in June, after filing the prospect with the financial market authority ASF in April, Karoly Borbely, a member of the company’s managing board, (...)
Retail lending in Romania silenced by inflation, interest rates
The stock of retail loans in Romania has decreased in nominal terms since September, and the stock of corporate loans was marginally pushed up only by bullet loans visible in September and December. Overall, the stock of bank loans to non-government decreased by 0.2% from September to January, (...)
Franke Romania Ends 2022 with EUR13M Revenue
Franke Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swiss group by the same name, ended last year with EUR12.9 million revenue, its officials say. The revenue was 5% lower than in 2021, as ZF calculated from the figures announced and the public data. Moreover, it is about 15% lower than the budgeted (...)
