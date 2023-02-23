Telekom Romania Mobile Ends 2022 With Total Revenue Of EUR306.4M, Down 2.9% YoY

Telekom Romania Mobile Ends 2022 With Total Revenue Of EUR306.4M, Down 2.9% YoY. Telekom Romania Mobile on Thursday (Feb 23) said it ended 2022 with total revenue of EUR306.4 million, down 2.9% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]