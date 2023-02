OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere gets another 4-year mandate

OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere gets another 4-year mandate. Christine Verchere, who in 2018 replaced Mariana Gheorghe as the head of OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the largest company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, received a new CEO mandate, valid until April 16, 2027. Alina Popa, the financial director of Petrom, also received an extension of her mandate, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]