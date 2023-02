Hidroelectrica IPO likely in May-June, board member says

Hidroelectrica IPO likely in May-June, board member says. Romania’s state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica will carry out the IPO at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) either in the first part of May or in June, after filing the prospect with the financial market authority ASF in April, Karoly Borbely, a member of the company’s managing board, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]