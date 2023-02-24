PwC report: Electric vehicle sales up 28% in 2022 in the key European markets; growth in 2023 will depend on financial incentives policy



PwC report: Electric vehicle sales up 28% in 2022 in the key European markets; growth in 2023 will depend on financial incentives policy.

Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the key European markets* rose by 28% in 2022 from the previous year, but this year’s development will depend on governments’ financial incentive policies for these acquisitions, according to an analysis by Strategy&, the global strategy department (...)