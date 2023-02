Nuclearelectrica 2022 Revenues Double To RON6.5B, Net Profit Soars 163% To RON2.7B YOY

Nuclearelectrica 2022 Revenues Double To RON6.5B, Net Profit Soars 163% To RON2.7B YOY. Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania’s only nuclear power producer, for 2022 reported RON6.5 billion revenues, double the 2021 level, and RON2.7 billion net profit, up 163%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]