Nord Group Set to Open Pipera Hospital in May-June in Wake of EUR20M Investment

Nord Group Set to Open Pipera Hospital in May-June in Wake of EUR20M Investment. After an intense 2022 in terms of investments for Nord Group (the former Provita), which included the takeover of a stake by MedLife, the first half of 2023 will bring under the healthcare operator’s umbrella a new hospital in Bucharest, in Pipera, due to be opened in June at the latest, in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]