Zetta Hospital Expects 18% Turnover Growth in 2023. In 2023, Zetta Hospital, created a decade ago by doctor Dragos Zamfirescu, is set to register 18% turnover growth, crossing the EUR6 million mark, according to Andreea Constantin Vilcioiu, general manager of the medical unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]