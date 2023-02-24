Stericycle opens USD 1.6 million medical waste sterilization facility in Romania
Stericycle opens USD 1.6 million medical waste sterilization facility in Romania.
Stericycle, an operator of hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste management, has opened a new sterilization treatment unit in Oradea, in northwestern Romania, following a USD 1.6 million investment. The unit will help Stericycle increase its potential processing capacity by 800 tonnes of (...)
