Stericycle opens USD 1.6 million medical waste sterilization facility in Romania

Stericycle opens USD 1.6 million medical waste sterilization facility in Romania. Stericycle, an operator of hazardous and non-hazardous medical waste management, has opened a new sterilization treatment unit in Oradea, in northwestern Romania, following a USD 1.6 million investment. The unit will help Stericycle increase its potential processing capacity by 800 tonnes of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]