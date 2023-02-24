Project: Buildings at earthquake risk could be banned from renting in Romania

Project: Buildings at earthquake risk could be banned from renting in Romania. The buildings classified in the highest earthquake risk category, commonly known as "red dotted" buildings for the label placed on their facade, could be banned from renting under the provision of a draft bill initiated by MPs Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) and Alina Gorghiu (PNL), Economica.net reported. (...)