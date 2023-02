MedLife 2022 Consolidated Turnover Up 26% To RON1.8B, Net Profit Down, To RON44.3M

MedLife 2022 Consolidated Turnover Up 26% To RON1.8B, Net Profit Down, To RON44.3M. MedLife, leader of Romania’s private healthcare market, for 2022 reported consolidated turnover worth RON1.8 billion, up 26%, and RON44.3 million net profit, down by RON68 million from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]