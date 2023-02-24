Timișoara events: JAZZx reveals first artists for this year’s edition

Shakti [John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram], Thundercat, Bilal, Ezra Collective, Ibeyi, Tigran Hamasyan, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Mammal Hands are among the first announced artists for this year's JAZZx, an international music festival (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]