Eight Romanian startups join Techcelerator and Google's Advancing AI #3 accelerator program
Fifteen startups were accepted into Advancing AI #3, an accelerator program organized by Techcelerator and Google for South Eastern European startups creating MVP and Investment Readiness products based on AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions. Eight of the selected startups are from Romania, (...)

Bento posts 35.4 million lei revenues and a net profit of 5.6 million lei in 2022 2B Intelligent Soft (Bento, Intellectually Curious, BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in the development and implementation of software solutions and the provision of IT and Cloud infrastructure services, posts operating revenue of 35.4 million lei in 2022, a 26% (...)

Arobs Engineering represents Romania in the ClearSpace-1 consortium for a pioneering mission to remove debris from Earth's orbit AROBS Engineering, part of AROBS Transilvania Software, the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, represents Romania at the ClearSpace-1 consortium for a pioneering mission to remove debris from Earth’s orbit. AROBS Engineering is one of the ClearSpace and the (...)

Glovo Romania study: 4 out of 10 HoReCa and retail SMEs state that they are not prepared for global crises Glovo conducted a market research with 304 respondents, decision makers in SMEs from the restaurant and retail industries in Romania 30% of the companies that participated in the study believe that their business is in survival mode About 40% of entrepreneurs believe that their businesses are (...)

Banca Transilvania Sees RON2.5B Net Profit in 2022 Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest lender in Romania, posted RON2.5 billion consolidated net profit in 2022, an increase of 23% on 2021, while assets increased by 6% to RON140.5 billion. On the other hand, operating income grew from RON4.9 billion to RON6.3 (...)

Marking one year of Romania's response to the Ukraine refugee situation. Event organised by the Government together with UNHCR and UN agencies in Romania PM Ciuca: Romania, with strategic partners, determined to support Ukraine as long as needed Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday said Romania, together with Western strategic partners, is determined to support Ukraine as long as necessary. The Romanian Prime Minister attended the event (...)

Aerostar Bacau Net Profit Rises 50.6% to RON90.3M in 2022 Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) a company that makes aircraft parts and provides aircraft maintenance services, ended 2022 with RON90.3 million net profit, an increase of 50.6% on 2021 and RON467 million revenue, 24% higher than in the previous year, according to ZF’s calculations based on the data in (...)

Sipex Company Ends 2022 with 12.5% Growth in Revenue to RON291M Construction material distributor Sipex Company (SPX.RO) ended 2022 with RON291 million revenue, an increase of 12.5% and RON20.1 million profit, 25% higher than in 2021.

 


