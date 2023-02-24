Romanian team wins gold at European Cadets and Juniors Fencing Championships

Romania's cadet team won the gold medal in fencing at the European Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, after besting Hungary in the final. Romania's female cadets claimed the gold medal and the continental title after an outstanding match against Hungary. Trailing 15-13, Alexandra, Amalia, and (...)