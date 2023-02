Avalanche in Romania’s Rodna Mountains claims life of Polish tourist

A Polish tourist has died, while two others managed to survive after being caught in an avalanche in the Borșa area of the Rodna Mountains in Romania, according to rescuers. Initial information posted on Facebook by mountain rescuers Salvamont Romania indicated that one person had died and two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]