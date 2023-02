Holde Agri Invest Sees 87% Growth in Revenue to RON117.5M in 2022

Holde Agri Invest Sees 87% Growth in Revenue to RON117.5M in 2022. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian-held company that operates farmland, posted RON117.5 million consolidated revenue in 2022, an increase of 87% and net profit of RON11.4 million (IFRS), 55% higher than in 2021, the company said in its report to the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]