One year of war: Romania reiterates its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed



One year of war: Romania reiterates its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed.

President Iohannis: We will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed, this is our firm commitment President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday a message on the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of Russia’s aggression war against Ukraine, stating that Romania will continue to support Ukraine (...)