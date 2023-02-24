One year of war: Romania reiterates its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed
Feb 24, 2023
One year of war: Romania reiterates its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed.
President Iohannis: We will continue to support Ukraine as long as needed, this is our firm commitment President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday a message on the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of Russia’s aggression war against Ukraine, stating that Romania will continue to support Ukraine (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]